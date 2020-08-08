Flood: GOV ZULUM GOES OUT 6AM TO ASSESS AFFECTED COMMUNITIES IN METROPOLIS; INSPECTS TWO PROJECTS

Borno Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum went out 6am on Friday, traversing through different communities affected by recent floods in Maiduguri metropolis.

The Governor’s outing was basically to identify lasting solutions to the perennial flood that affects the state capital.

Communities visited by the Governor included Dala Dolori Tudu, Jiddari Polo, Galadima Area, Old Maiduguri and Bulumkutu General Area.

On Zulum’s entourage was the State Commissioner of Environment, member representing Jere federal constituency, and other members of the state Committee on the control of floods in Maiduguri and Jere.

During the visit Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has directed the ministry of environment to ensure timely completion of a feasibility study he had directed, which will be used to provide lasting solutions to floods affecting the state capital.

Recalled Governor Zulum, on 6th September 2019 directed a comprehensive research by the environment ministry in collaboration with the center for disaster risk management, University of Maiduguri.

Governor Zulum as a short term measure alsop directed for the desilting of water ponds around Bulumkutu and Dala.

Beside the flood assessment, Zulum also inspected the construction of new mega Secondary School at Old Maiduguri, and 10 km road and drainage network in Jiddari Polo.