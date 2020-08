Party Congress: DELTA PDP ELECTS NEW STATE EXECUTIVE; ESISO, OSUOZA, OTHERS RETURN

PRESS STATEMENT

DELTA PDP ELECTS NEW STATE EXECUTIVE

The Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has successfully conducted its State Congress and elected a new State Executive Council to pilot the affairs of the party in the State for the next four years.

A statement by the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, confirmed that the State Congress, which held on Saturday, August 8th, 2020, at the Cenotaph, Asaba, elected the following officers into the respective State EXCO positions:

1. STATE CHAIRMAN – OLOROGUN BARR. KINGSLEY ESISO.

2. DEPUTY STATE CHAIRMAN – BARR. VAL AREYENKA.

3. VICE CHAIRMAN – DEACON MOSES IDUH.

4. VICE CHAIRMAN – CHIEF A.P FOVIE.

5. VICE CHAIRMAN – CHIEF JULIUS TAKEME.

6. STATE SECRETARY – CHIEF GODDEY OBI-NZETE.

7. ASST. SECRETARY – SUNDAY TATABUZOGWU.

8. ASST. SECRETARY – HON. JOHN OKOROLOKO.

9. ASST. SECRETARY – ONOME OJO

10. STATE TREASURER – HON. DEINGHAN MACAULEY.

11. ASST. TREASURER – MRS. RITA DANIELS CHUKWUJI

12. ASST. TREASURER – HON. PETER AGBAVWENI.

13. ASST. TREASURER – MRS. AVRO AJIROGHENE EVELYN.

14. STATE FINANCIAL SECRETARY – HON. COLLINS BELLO.

15. ASST. FIN. SEC. – MRS. DORIS ONOYAKE.

16. STATE PUBLICITY SECRETARY – DR. IFEANYI M. OSUOZA.

17. ASST. PUB. SEC. – MRS. HAPPY OTOJARERI.

18. STATE ORGANIZING SECRETARY – CHIEF SUNDAY ONORIODE.

19. ASST. ORG. SECRETARY – ANTHONY EJIOFOR.

20. ASST. ORG. SECRETARY – WILSON ODIBO.

21. ASST. ORG. SECRETARY – MRS. EUNICE TAYLOR.

22. STATE LEGAL ADVISER – BARR. BERNARD ODIOR.

23. ASSIST. LEGAL ADVISER – BARR. HESSINGTON OKOLO.

24. STATE WOMAN LEADER – LADY KANWULIA OMOKO.

25. ASST. WOMAN LEADER – MRS. TINA OKWUDILI.

26. ASST. WOMAN LEADER – CHIEF MRS. DORA SAKPAIDE.

27. ASST. WOMAN LEADER – MRS. VERO TONGBOWEI

28. STATE YOUTH LEADER – BINO OBOWOMANO.

29. ASST. YOUTH LEADER – LUCKY ONYIA.

30. ASST. YOUTH LEADER – KELLY UTUEDON

31. ASST. YOUTH LEADER – ISAAC AGUANA

32. STATE AUDITOR – CHIEF OWEN ERIRHOMURU.

33. ASST. AUDITOR – TROPHY KIRIFAGHA.

34. EX-OFFICIO – MRS. MARY ODILI.

35. EX-OFFICIO – MRS. VIVIAN OGHENEOVO.

36. EX-OFFICIO – MORGAN OGAPHA.

37. EX-OFFICIO – MRS. EVELYN OLOGUN

38. EX-OFFICIO – MISS EZON-EBI OROGUN

39. EX-OFFICIO – GEORGE GUOTI.

The State Congress was conducted with strict compliance and observance of all Covid-19 guidelines and protocols.

PDP! Power to the People.

Signed;

August 8th, 2020