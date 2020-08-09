Education: DELTA APPROVES TEN PRIVATE SCHOOLS FOR NATIONAL BECE; JS 3 STUDENTS TO RESUME SEPTEMBER 8

Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has approved ten private schools in the state as centres for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organised by the National Examination Council (NECO).

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner in the ministry, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in Asaba today (09/08/2020).

According to the statement, the examination is for only JS 3 students in private schools who registered for the national BECE and they are expected to resume school from tomorrow (10/08/2020).

Mr. Ukah disclosed that the schools are Master Care Secondary School, Asaba, Heaven Point High School, Asaba, Deeper Life High School, Opete, Udu, DSC Tech High School, Udu, Top Grade College, Umunede, Wingate Schools, Warri, James Hope College, Agbor, Graceville College, Asaba, Graceville High School, Okpanam and Day Spring Christian College, Opete.

The students are to revise for two weeks before the examination scheduled to start on August 24, 2020.

The statement revealed that the committee set up to monitor compliance with approved COVID-19 protocols will go round the schools and any of them found wanting will be shut down

Mr. Ukah added that other schools whose names were not mentioned but are writing the examination must seek for clearance from the ministry.

According to the statement, JS 3 students in public schools who registered for the state BECE are expected to resume on September 8, 2020 to start revision for their examination billed to begin on September 21, 2020.

Mr. Ukah appealed to stakeholders to be patient as the decision to stagger the resumption of schools in the state is to ensure that the health of teachers, students and pupils are not jeopardized.