MACAULAY ADVOCATES EQUITY, JUSTICE AS PANACEA TO PEACE IN NATION’S POLITY

PRESS RELEASE

Macaulay Advocates Equity, Justice As Panacea To Peace In The Polity

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has charged leaders at all levels of governance to ensure fairness, equity and justice in the allocation of resources, infrastructures and facilities.

Macaulay who gave the charge at a Peace Advocacy workshop in Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North council area of the state, posited that it was a major way to guarantee conformity and peace in the society.

According to him, there cannot be peace in an environment prevalent with oppression, nepotism, imbalance and where the people are not permitted to speak their minds.

“You cannot talk of peace in the absence of justice, equity and fairness. We must strive as leaders and those in authority to ensure these values are entrenched in our policies and programmes at all times.

“At all levels of governance – local, state and national – we must imbibe the principle of fairness in the distribution of facilities and assistance to the people especially to the youths.

“This way, you win the people’s trust and confidence, this way they get carried along; you avoid instability, crises and disorder, resulting in the prevalence of peace and tranquility in the society,” he stated.

Besides, Macaulay harped on the need for parents and guardians to pay closer attention to what their wards and children do particularly with respect to their sources of income.

This, he argued, was another means of curtailing the excesses of the youths and in the process enthrone orderliness and peace in the society.

Similarly, the President General of Isoko Development Union (IDU), Chief Amadhe Iduh stressed on the need for equity in the spread of projects to make for peace in the society.

In addition, he admonished the political leadership in Isoko to come together as one, speak with one voice and allow one person to lead them at any point in time to ensure unity and peace in the area.

Also speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor stated that there was need to enable peace in the state to achieve the goal of development and the mantra of a Stronger Delta.

Stella L. Sanu

PRO, WUEDA