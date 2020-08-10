Education: DELTA RELEASES LIST OF PRIVATE SCHOOLS APPROVED FOR NECO CERTIFICATE EXAM; 19 OTHERS YET TO REGISTER

Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has released a list of private schools in the state so far approved as centres for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organized by the National Examination Council (NECO).

A statement by the Commissioner in the ministry, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in Asaba today (10/08/2020) clarified that the BECE organized by NECO is different from that organized by the Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

The approved schools are: Noble Academy Okpanam, International Unity Secondary School, Warri, Our Lady’s High School, Warri, Topgrade College, Umunede, Saints Enda’s College, Agbarho, DSC Tech High School, Ovwian Aladja, Faith Academy, Ugbolu, Asaba, Marble Hills School, Okpanam, Jesus Hominum Salvatore High School, Orerokpe, Joice International School, Okpanam, Line Christi Private School, Asaba, Our Lady of Nigeria Secondary School, Ugbimidala, Oghareki, St. Peter Clavers College, Aghalokpe, Alvinas High School, Effurun and Deeper Life High School, Opete.

Others are Master Care International School, Asaba, Word of Faith College, Asaba, St. Patrick’s College, Asaba, Wingate Model School, Ogunu, Graceville High School, Okpanam, Royal Miral All Saints College, Asaba, Delta Careers College, Warri, Madonna School for Children with Special Needs, Okpanam, St. Brigid’s Girls Grammar School, Asaba, Justin Excel Internatinal School, Asaba, Madonna Internatinal College, Asaba, Heros Academy, Effurun, MacQueens High School, Effurun, St. Augustine College, Oghara, Mater Christi School, Igbogidi and Graceville College, Asaba.

Also approved are Christ The Redeemers Prime Seed High School, Effurun, Jasmine College, Azagba Ogwashi Uku, Bico International Secondary School, Asaba, Skysethigh School, Okpanam, Havepoint High School, Asaba, Mary and Martha Juniorate Convent, Igbodo, Faith Academy Egbirode, Warri, Dell International College, Asaba, Born Great International College, Asaba, and Marble Hill School, Asaba.

According to the statement, the BECE organized by NECO will begin on August 24, 2020, while that organized by the Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education will start on September 21, 2020.

Mr. Ukah stated that JS 3 students writing the NECO examination are to resume school from now for their revision, while those sitting for the state examination are expected back to school on September 8, 2020.

The statement further advised the management of the approved schools to adhere strictly to laid down COVID-19 protocols during the period as the committee set up to monitor compliance will be visiting the schools regularly and any of them found not to be complying will be closed down.

Meanwhile, 19 other private schools in the state are yet to register their students for the 2020 BECE organized by NECO.

According to Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner, the affected schools have up to Friday, August 14, 2020 to do so to make it possible for their students to sit for the examination.