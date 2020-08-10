Ikwerre; STRATEGICALLY POSITIONED FOR ECONOMIC STABILITY – By Ike Wigodo

As the plans for the successful hosting of the Ikwerre Economic summit commences, an Ikwerre born Engineer and Entrepreneur, Engr. Gideon Ejiowhor, has stated that the Ikwerre ethnic nationality is strategically positioned for economic stability and dominance.

Engr. Ejiowhor who spoke at the extraordinary meeting held over the weekend, in preparation for the summit, urged the four Ikwerre speaking Local Government Areas in Rivers State, to pull resources together and form a conglomerate to raise capital for the establishment of companies that would recover the lost heritage of the Iwhuruoha people.

He advised that the companies, when established, should not dabble into politics, but should make the recovery of some assets sold by the people in the past, a top priority by repurchasing them.

According to him, the people of Ikwerre are strategically located economically, adding that seaports, good landscape, railway stations and natural rivers are found in all the Local Government Areas of Ikwerre land.

“The Ikwerre people must come together, pull their resources together to advance economically. Days have gone where land was sold for burials and other frivolous things. We must think outside the box and change from our conventional methods of behaviour.

“If this is not done, the majority ethnic groups in the country would continue to take advantage of their populations to continue to marginalise us in terms of employment”, he warned.

Engr Ejiowhor argued that nobody is marginalising the Ikwerre ethnic nationality but the character of the people had kept them behind instead of advancing them economically.

He explained that if the conglomerate is formed, Ikwerre experts, could be brought in to manage them while the resources would be managed by a select few with proven track records of impeccable character.

According to him, this would reduce unemployment rate and would keep hope alive for generations to come.

He commended the Organisers of the proposed economic summit slated for November 7th this year, adding that the summit should not end up with the theories, but should implement all the decisions and ideas that would be reached.

Ejiowhor Commended the Convener, Dr Paul Worwhor for the opportunity to be part of those who will present lectures during the summit, adding that the Ikwerre nation must wake up to its responsibilities.