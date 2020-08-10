NUJ SCRIBE, WIGODO, HEADS PUBLICITY COMMITTEE ON IKWERRE SUMMIT

The State Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ), Rivers State, Ike Wigodo has been appointed to head the publicity committee for the forthcoming Ikwerre Economic Summit.

The Summit which has been slated for 7th of November is expected to gather all sons and daughters of Ikwerre land at home and in the diaspora to champion the development of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality.

The convener and the coordinator of Ikwerre Federated Union ( IFU), Dr Paul Worwhor who announced the formations of various Committees on Saturday in an extra- ordinary meeting to facilitate the successful hosting of the Summit, also announced Onyeche Igwe Wofuru as the Head of Logistics/Welfare and Nyebuchi Echenwo as the Head of Mobilization, while Transportation and other Committees would be announced later.

Worwhor noted that IFU is in its formation stages, assuring that the Group shall x-ray the ways that the founding fathers and forebears of the Ikwerre kingdom survived in their time and seek better ways to improve on them.

He noted that the constitution of the committees was meant to work towards a successful Ikwerre Economic summit and create a better future for present and future generations.

According to him, at the end of the summit, the Ikwerre ethnic nationality would have achieved the aim of preserving our cultural heritage and we would still know that the bush meat, our vegetables, corn and other fruits are still with us”.

” IFU shall work with Ogbakor Ikwerre world wide as the leaders and fathers, we shall support their good visions by helping to implement all the necessary ones” ,he said.

Paper presentations from entrepreneurs and students were made, while some critical issues such as moves to clear the Obiri Ikwerre and keep it busy with daily activities and creating a database of Ikwerre people in different fields as well as meaningful engagement of Ikwerre students were discussed.