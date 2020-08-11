Education: DELTA SETS TOUGH STANDARDS FOR EXAMINATION MONITORS

In its avowed determination to eradicate examination malpractice in schools in the state, the state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has opted for the use of senior officers and a few middle level manpower as

Examination Monitors for 2020 Senior School Certificate Examinations in the state.

The Commissioner in charge of the Ministry, Mr. Patrick Ukah, who stated this today (11/08/2020) during a meeting with stakeholders in education, said the decision was for the sake of the integrity of the monitors, warning that any of them found wanting would be sanctioned appropriately.

He frowned at situations in the past where a number of monitors carried out the exercise casually, thereby allowing schools and candidates to perpetuate examination malpractice.

To ensure the success of its determination, Mr. Ukah revealed that Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) in the 25 local government areas will be swapped to other local government areas during the monitoring period.

He noted that examination malpractice in schools had taken a new dimension as new trend had been evolved outside the traditional method, but assured that the ministry would not be deterred in its efforts to ensure that the menace was completely eradicated from our educational system.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner therefore said that all hands must be on deck to achieve this and urged all monitors and all appointed agents to be committed and sincere in the discharge of their duties.

Mr. Ukah stated that the state government bore in mind the negative results associated with examination malpractice and had tried to provide the necessary incentives and infrastructural facilities to ensure that quality was improved and examination malpractice was banished from our schools.

In his contribution, among others, the representative of West African Examination Council (WAEC) during the meeting, Mr. Daniel Enoma, expressed the Council’s gratitude to the state government for its support and cooperation and prayed that the gesture be sustained.