GOVERNOR WIKE DECRIES ENCROACHMENT ON GOVERNMENT LAND, TAKES STEPS TO RESTORE FOREMOST ACADEMIC INSTITUTIONS

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has decried the encroachment of government land in the State.

He described as unfortunate the excuse by residents to encroach on the land owned by Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borikiri, Port Harcourt.

The Governor made the observation today when he visited the school to see the extent of encroachment there.

“It is most unfortunate that our people will always want to encroach on school land believing that nothing will happen. This is not acceptable. I pray that this does not continue.

“This is because another government can come up tomorrow and bring down such illegal structures. People will then bring ethnic colouration to it.

“I have endorsed the redesign of the Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borikiri in order to restore its former glory.

“The school, which had made the state proud and produced eminent Nigerians cannot be allowed to die.

“I believe that this is one school that has made name for us. Nigerians and Rivers people should know that we cannot kill it.

“We will do everything we can do to bring it back to its lost glory. We may not demolish all the structures because of those erected as historical symbols,” he stated.

Governor Wike applauded the Old Boys Association of the School for showing interest in restoring the glory of the school that made them to be responsible citizens.

He also commended them for setting up a technical committee to achieve their goal.

“I am happy with their concerns. If Old Boys of other schools can show the kind of support these ones are showing to their school, I think we will go a long way.

“The Old Boys Association have agreed to set a technical team. They will do a redesign of the entire school based on the available land because there was too much encroachment.

“We are going to give them all the necessary support to achieve maximum result. They will also supervise the construction work themselves to ensure that they get the quality they want,” he added.

President of the Old Boys Association of the School, Noble Abe thanked Governor Wike for supporting the vision of the association.

He said almost fifty percent of land belonging to the school has been illegally taken over by residents but they are willing to make use of what is available in restoring the school.

“Close to 50 percent of the land owned by the school has been encroached upon. The Governor in his magnanimity has decided that we should restore as much as what is left,” he stated.