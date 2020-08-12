RITA BEGHO QUITS SDP

The Delta South Senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party SDP in the 2019 general elections, Irone Rita Begho has quit the party.

In a resignation letter addressed to the Chairman, Warri South LGA of the party, a copy made available to our correspondent, however did not give any reason for her decision to quit the party, but she simply said, “for personal reason.”

She however expressed gratitude to the leadership of the party for the opportunity given to her to serve in different capacities expecially, for being the party flag bearer in Delta South Senatorial District during the 2019 general elections.