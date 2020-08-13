Education: DELTA SUPPLIES ADDITIONAL FURNITURE TO SCHOOLS IN THREE LGAS

– By Magnus Emuji

In continuation of the distribution of furniture to schools in the state, the Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education under the watch of the Commissioner, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has supplied 1,642 chairs and tables for students and teachers in public primary and secondary schools in three Local Government Areas namely Patani, Bomadi and Burutu.

An inspection to various schools in the aforementioned local areas showed that in Patani local government, five primary and five secondary schools had benefitted from the delivery of 661 chairs and tables, while five primary and five secondary schools in Burutu local government received 510 chairs and tables.

Similarly, five primary and four secondary schools in Bomadi Local Government got a total of 471 chairs and tables.

Benefitting primary schools in Patani Local Government Area included Amatebe Primary School, Amatebe, Uduovie Primary School (1) Odorubu, Uduovie Primary School (11) , Odorubu, Apelebiriowei Primary School, Toru-Apelebiri, and Orie Primary School, Adobu.

The secondary schools were Toru-Angiama Secondary School, Toru-Angiama, Abari Secondary School, Abari, Bulu-Angiama Secondary School, Bulu-Angiama, Uduophori Secondary School Uduophori and Apelebiri College, Apelebiri.

For Burutu Local Government Area, primary schools that benefitted were Adazigho Primary School, Opunidiegbene, Akporowo Primary School, Yuobebe, Beni Primary School, Kenlogbene, Deinbunughan Primary School, Oboro and Ekumu Primary School, Ekogbene.

Among the secondary schools were, Ayakoromor Grammar School, Ayakoromor, Zado Secondary School, Oboro, Daufa Grammar School, Ekogbene, Enekorogha Grammar School, Enekorogha and Gbekobor Secondary School, Gbekobor.

In Bomadi Local Government Area, the benefitting primary schools included Amatebe Primary School, Bomadi, Awobu Primary School, Akugbene, Ebikeniye Primary School, Kpakiama, Ojou Primary School, Bomadi and Taraedmu Primary School, Kalatiogbene.

The four secondary schools were Ezenaebe College, Bomadi, Ogo-Eze Secondary School, Ogo-Eze, Okoloba Secondary School, Okoloba and Ramos Creek Secondary School, Ogriagbene.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, represented by an Assistant Director in the Department of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs. Clementina Ojumah, who led the inspection team, appreciated the state Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for his determination to provide a conducive environment for academic activities in the state.

550 and 40 students’ and teachers’ furniture respectively were earlier delivered to Warri South, 150 and 20 to Warri South West, 474 and 48 to Isoko South, 736 and 8 to Isoko North and 300 and 40 to Warri North local government areas.

The distribution exercise continues.