Security: GOV ZULUM MEETS NAVAL, AIR FORCE CHIEFS IN ABUJA

As a part of his series of engagements schedule for his ongoing official visit to Abuja, Borno Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday, August 11th, met with Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas as well as the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar.

The separate meetings held at the Air Force and Naval headquarters in Abuja respectively and they discussed security issues in Borno State.

At the Naval headquarters, which was Governor Zulum’s first port of call, the governor had a closed door meeting with the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibas.

Speaking at the open session, after the meeting, Governor Zulum made a case for the deployment of more Naval personnel to Borno. He described the Nigerian Navy as a critical component of operations in the shores of the lake Chad region.

The Governor commended the Naval personnel for their efforts in the counter insurgency operations in the North-East.

Responding to the Naval Chief’s request, Governor Zulum indicated his administration’s readiness to rehabilitate the road linking Baga to the lake Chad shores, for easy movement of security operatives and the returning communities.

While at the Air Force headquarters, Governor Zulum was full of praise for the Air Force Chief, stressing that the Force’s base in Maiduguri has responded to all the intelligence information he has shared with them.

Responding, Air Vice Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar reiterated their commitment to the fight against the insurgency in Borno State.

Air Marshal Sadique later conducted the governor around the surveillance unit of the Air Force headquarters.