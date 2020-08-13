WITH ADDITIONAL N148M, GOV ZULUM CLEARS ALL BACKLOGS OWED CORPS MEMBERS IN BORNO

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Wednesday, August 12th, approved the payment of N148,860,000 to clear the remaining backlog of arrears and monthly allowances being paid Corps members serving with Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state.

The breakdown of payments include 6-months outstanding arrears for 2019 Batch A-outgone Corps members totalling N38,820,000; 9-months outstanding arrears of 2019 Batch B Stream I- outgone Corps members totalling N41,040,000, and the June and July, 2020 allowances of 2019 Batch B Stream II-outgone Corps members.

The sum of N24,390,000 was also approved for the payment of serving Corps members for 2019 Batch C Stream I and II up to July, 2020.

Also, the sum of N20.5m was approved for the payment of May, June and July allowances of medical corps doctors and paramedics serving in the state.

The Desk Officer of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state, Mr Christopher Godwin-Akaba, gave the hint in Abuja on Wednesday, in a statement.

He said with this latest approval, the total payments so far made by the Governor Zulum administration to Corps members posted to serve in MDAs in the state stood at N351,500,000.

He also said at the moment, no Corps member, both outgone and serving, is being owned any state allowances, which have now been fully cleared up to the month of July, 2020.

He therefore enjoined the concerned category of Corps members to be patient as they will soon start receiving alerts following today’s approval.

“Recall that about two weeks ago in my capacity as Desk Officer of the NYSC scheme in the state after confirmation of my appointment by His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, while giving a breakdown of payments made by the Executive Governor to offset the monthly arrears of allowances of various batches of serving and outgone corps members in the state, I announced a total figure of N202,640,000, being payments made by the state government for certain categories of Corps members.

“But with today’s approval of N148, 860, 000, it now brings the total figure to N351,500,000 so far approved and released by His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum to clear all outstanding allowances of Corps members up to the month of July, 2020,” Godwin-Akaba said.

He also said effective 1st August 2020, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the downward review of non-medical Corps members allowances serving with MDAs in the state to N5,000 monthly.

“This decision is necessitated by the current financial situation coupled with the competing demand on the State’s meager resources,” Godwin-Akaba said in the statement.

The downward review did not affect medical corps doctors and paramedics.