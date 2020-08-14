Education: NEW PRIMARY SCHOOL IN ASABA TO ADDRESS GROWING POPULATION OF CHILDREN, SAYS UKAH, AS DELTA NAMES THREE ADDITIONAL PRIVATE SCHOOLS APPROVED FOR NECO BECE

Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has released the names of additional three private schools in the state that have been approved as centres for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organized by the National Examination Council (NECO).

A statement by the Commissioner in the ministry, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in Asaba today (14/08/2020) disclosed that the schools are Patricia High School, Asaba, Infant Jesus Academy, Asaba, and Marymount College, Agbor.

43 other private schools had earlier been approved and made public as centres for the BECE organized by NECO which is different from that organized by the Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

According to the statement, the BECE organized by NECO will begin on August 24, 2020, while that organized by the Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education will start on September 21, 2020.

Mr. Ukah stated that JS 3 students writing the NECO examination were expected have to resumed school for their revision, while those sitting for the state examination are expected back to school on September 8, 2020.

The statement again advised the management of the approved schools to adhere strictly to laid down COVID-19 protocols during the period as the committee set up to monitor compliance will be visiting the schools regularly and any of them found not to be complying will be closed down.

In a related development, the Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has said that the establishment of a new primary school in Asaba is a deliberate measure to mitigating the incidence of over population of children in other public primary schools in the state capital.

Mr. Ukah, who stated this in Asaba yesterday (13/08/20) during an inspection visit to a new primary school with 20 classroom and administrative blocks being built by the state government inside the junior staff quarters, said that the visit was aimed at ascertaining the level of achievement so far on the project.

While assuring that the primary school would be completed for use in October this year, Mr. Ukah reiterated that the education needs of the children were critical to the administration of Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner, who expressed satisfaction with job delivery on the project, said that the location of the primary school was aimed at bringing schools much closer to the children in order for them to access quality education without going through stress from their locations.

This is in addition to accommodating the increasing number of children of school age that has arisen as a result of the increase in the population of persons living in the state capital.

At Government Model Secondary School and the West End Mixed Secondary School, both in Asaba, the commissioner inspected the examination halls that would be used for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASC) and the forthcoming National Examination Council of Nigeria (NECO) examination, the science laboratories, sick bays and other facilities.