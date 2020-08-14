OKOWA URGES IYC TO PARTNER SOUTH-SOUTH GOVTS FOR REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday, August 14th, urged the leadership of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) to partner governors and stakeholders in the South-South to fast-track transformation of the region, especially in peace and development.

Okowa made the call when he received the newly-elected executive committee members of IYC at the Government House, Asaba.

He congratulated the new leadership of the council on their successful election ,and assured that he would work with them in stimulating human capital development for the people of Ijaw extraction of the state and other Deltans.

The governor said that the ongoing Ayokoromo Bridge project would be completed during his tenure, in addition to bringing the needed infrastructural projects to Ijaw area of the state to consolidate the tempo of sustainable development in the state.

While saying that the face lift being recorded in Oporoza, Ogulaha and other towns of Ijawland within the state in his administration was part of measures aimed at addressing basic challenges, he sued for sustained support of the people so as to stimulate consistent growth of the state.

On the crisis in Diebri community in Warri South-West Local Government Area, the governor said “Government will take some decisions and see what can be done’’.

He disclosed that efforts were being made by the South-South governors to give flesh to the proposed regional security outfit as well as the full reactivation of the BRACED Commission for the overall good of the people of the region.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to nurture democratic principles as it had no viable alternative in nation-building.

On skills acquisition and youth development, Okowa said that his administration would continue to collaborate with persons and groups genuinely interested in the empowerment of youths, and urged youths in the state to leverage on the various entrepreneurial development initiatives of the state government to be economically independent.

“Your remark that you had a very peaceful and democratic election is very important, not only for the Ijaw Youth Council, it is, also, important for our nation, Nigeria. Every election that ought to be democratic, should be truly democratic.

“So, I am glad that you people had a very peaceful and democratic election and that your executive committee has emerged.

“For Ayokoromo Bridge, I want to assure you that by the special grace of God, it would be completed during my tenure. It is not a project that I will hand over to another administration.

“We are doing a lot by God’s grace in the riverine areas and as God continues to provide resources for us, we will continue to do more.

“For those of us from Delta, you know already the much that we have been doing. Yes, that may not be our best but at least reasonably enough, we are attending to the riverine areas and that is why when you get to places like Okerenkoko, even in Oporoza, Ogulaha kingdom and Burutu area, you will see that a lot of changes have taken place,’’ he said.

The governor expressed that “our youths who are being trained in various aspects of skill entrepreneurship would, also, take the skills that they have learnt very seriously and ensure that they are able to develop those skills to impact positively on their lives.”

Earlier, the President of IYC, Comrade Peter Igbifa, had said that the executive committee members were in Government House not only to thank the governor for providing a level-playing ground for all candidates to participate in the council’s recent election,but for also not imposing candidates on the electorates during the election that held at Oporoza in Delta.

Igbifa who hails from Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers, lauded Okowa for linking all communities in Delta, especially Ijaw areas , with good roads and bridges and appealed to him to ensure the completion of Ayokoromor bridge.