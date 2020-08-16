Education: UWVIE, UDU LGAS RECEIVE 1, 793 SETS OF FURNITURE FROM DELTA GOVT

Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has intensified it’s commitment to ensuring the comfort of students and teachers through the distribution of furniture to public schools in Uwvie and Udu Local Government Areas of the state.

Udu Local Government got 938 sets of furniture, while Uwvie Local Government received 855.

Inspecting the distribution, the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, who was represented by the Assistant Director in the department of Planning Research and Statistics, Mrs. Clementina Ojuma, said that the supply of the furniture was part of the measures aimed at making the learning environment more conducive for the students and teachers in the state.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner said that the state government was irrevocably committed to providing the needed conducive environment that could enhance the academic performance of the students.

Mr. Ukah lauded the State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, for his sustained support to the ministry and enjoined the benefitting schools to make effective use of the furniture, just as he urged them to guide against the vandalism of facilities in their schools.

Schools that benefitted from the supply of the furniture in Uwvie included Eyagbugbe Primary School, Ugborikoko, Opete Primary School, Opete, Ughworume Primary School, Alegbo, Urhobo Model Primary School, Effurun and Alegbo Primary School, Effurun.

Others were Ugborikoko Secondary School, Ugborikoko, Opete Secondary School, Enerhe, Alegbo Secondary School, Effurun, Ugbomro Secondary School, Ugbomro, Urhobo Model College, Effurun and Sedco Secondary School.

For Udu Local Government Area, 10 public primary schools including Adjafia Primary School, Oleri, Omiere Primary School, Orhuwhorun, Palama Primary School, Palama, Ubogo Primary School, Ubogo, Emadadja Primary School, Emadadja and Ujevwu Primary School, Ujevwu were beneficiaries of the furniture.

Similarly, Adadja Secondary School, Emadadja , Owhrode Mixed Secondary School, Owhrode, Ogbe-Udu Secondary School, Ogbe-Udu, Otor-Udu Secondary School, Otor-Udu, Ovwian Secondary School, Ovwian, Adadja Grammar School, Adadja and Ekete Secondary School, Ekete as well as Orhuwhorun High School, Orhuwhorun, all in Udu Local Government Area benefitted from the initiative.