RIVERS LEADERS COMMEND GOV WIKE’S DEVELOPMENT VISION

Prominent leaders of Rivers State have commended the development vision of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

They were particularly excited that two of the three flyovers started in October 2019 will be ready and open to vehicular traffic by December 2020.

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed that the Rivers’ leaders had joined Governor Wike and the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Lars Richter, on inspection tour of the flyover projects in Port Harcourt.

They visited the Rebisi and the Rumuola flyover project sites to see extent of work done.

Deputy Governor of Rivers state, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo said Governor Wike has demonstrated prudence in financial spending and was never deterred by the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic.

“This Rebisi flyover has completely transformed the skyline of Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State. It is project like no other.

“God has made it possible, and it is happening in our tenure. In the midst of COVID-19 pandemic and other economic issues, the Governor has prudently used available financial resources to achieve this feat.

“He has ensured excellence. As he promised, this is one of five flyovers and it will be completed this year. This is a major landmark success, ” she stated.

Former governor of Rivers State, Sir, Celestine Omehia noted that Governor Wike has continued to push for more economical, political and infrastructural growth of the state.

“He is doing something quite different from what previous administrations did. To make a mark, you have to create something different.

“The bridge on which we are standing is part of the kind of development that will attract investors because it will ease movement.

“He promised Rivers people to provide infrastructure, and promote human capital development among other concerns. He is achieving them.

“His choice of construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, also tells of the quality of projects he wants to deliver to Rivers people.

“We are also happy for the favourable court judgement that has affirmed that Rivers State Government owns the OML 11. This is a milestone that will impact positively on the economy of the state,” he asserted.

On his part, Former Minister of Transport, Chief Abiye Sekibo commended the boldness of Governor Wike in repositioning the state for economic prosperity.

“I am absolutely impressed with what is on ground. You could dislike Governor Wike but not his projects. They are purposeful, and if you hate the projects, it means you hate Rivers people.

“We are seeing these five flyovers, and it is unimaginable. No other State deserves more flyovers than Rivers State. We have, over the years, since Rivers State was created, had narrow and single lane flyovers.

“But he came with a vision that this state must get what it deserves. And I am very glad at that. Being on this Flyover today, tells me that the vision is correct, he declared.

Also speaking, Former Commissioner for Education, Alwell Onyesoh opined that Governor Wike has prepared the state to welcome true investors.

“I am happier being a Rivers Man. Rivers State can compete with Lagos State in terms of purposeful infrastructure rightly developed.

“This Governor has done well. A lot of people say so much is done in Obio-Akpor and Port Harcourt. For me, they are being political; like telling the truth by half. We need development and it comes gradually.

“With his urban renewal programme, and taking development in phases, people will have the feeling that this is a place to be and do business.

“A previous administration built monorail, and people had so much expectation on it. This is ten years after, it is lying useless, and funds wasted.

“But the Wike administration has spent less than that and it is useful. If he develops Port Harcourt, and another does other areas, in no time, every where will be developed,” he said.