UKAH, OTHERS CONGRATULATE NEW DIOKPA-ISI OF OKPANAM

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education and the Akatakpo Enyi 1 of Okpanam Kingdom, Chief Patrick Ukah, has described the new Diokpa-Isi of Okpanam kingdom, Ogbueshi Fredrick Ugbene, as a quintessential community leader whose impact in the socio economic growth and development of the community is quite commendable.

Chief Ukah, who made the assertion in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state during the official ascension and installation of Ogbueshi Fredrick Ugbene as the oldest man in the community, said that he was optimistic that Okpanam would witness more transformation during the reign of Ogbueshi Ugbene and called on all stakeholders in the community to support him.

He congratulated the new Diokpa-Isi of Okpanam and wished him God’s protection and good health to enable him actualise his agenda for the people of the community.

In his address, the Ugoani of Okpanam kingdom, HRM Michael Ogbolu Mbanefo, recalled that Ogbueshi Ugbene had continued to render selfless service for the progress of Okpanam community, especially his immediate village of Obodogba, stating that his God’s given position must be respected by all in the community.

Speaking in their separate remarks, the children of the celebrant, Mr. Michael Ugbene and Mrs. Mary Mordi, said that they were elated to see their father become the oldest man in the community and described it as a thing of joy, just as the duo appealed to the people of the community to give their father the needed support to enable him succeed in the leadership of Okpanam as the Diokpa-Isi .

Mrs. Mary Mordi particularly maintained that her father was always advocating for truth and fairness in the community, adding that God should guide and protect him as well as give him the expected wisdom to pilot the affairs of the community to success.

Earlier in his remarks, the Diokpa-Isi of Okpanam kingdom, Ogbueshi Fredrick Ugbene, also known as Ogbueshi Akushienne of Okpanam, emphasized the strong need for peace, love and unity to thrive in the kingdom and called on all hands to be on deck in the quest to bring more development to the community.

Ogbueshi Ugbene commended the State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, for the transformation of Okpanam community and for continuously finding an illustrious son of the kingdom, Chief Patrick Ukah, worthy to serve in his administration.