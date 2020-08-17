REPS MINORITY CAUCUS HAILS IBB AT 79

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida GCFR, as he clocks the landmark age of 79 years.

The lawmakers, in a statement by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, on Monday, described General Babangida as “an outstanding statesman and exceptionally courageous leader, who has remained steadfast in his commitment towards the unity, stability and development of our nation, Nigeria”.

According to Elumelu, General Babangida, as a Chief of Army Staff, Military President of the Federal Republic of Nigerians and now as a member of the Council of State, had remained unwavering in his commitment towards peace, national cohesion and consolidation of the unity and development of our nation.

“As military President, General Babangida’s economic and political reforms led to an unprecedented boost in the nation’s infrastructural development across board, in addition to record productivity in critical sectors, including agriculture, banking and finance, export, housing, urban and rural development among others.

“This is in addition to setting the structures for our nation’s democratic development

“The Babangida era witnessed one of the best assemblages of competent technocrats and experts in governance, which led to his legacies transcending all sectors, with presence in all the nooks and crannies of our nation”.

The caucus further celebrated General Babangida as a detribalized leader, who put the interest of the nation above all without compromising the distinct aspirations and sensibilities of Nigeria’s national diversity.

The minority caucus congratulated General Babangida and prayed God to continue to keep him in good health so that the nation will continue to benefit from his wealth of experience and wise counsel, especially at this critical time in our national life.