WAEC: Ukah, Delta Education Commissioner, Calls For Uniformity In Distribution Of Exam Materials

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has called on authorities of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to improve on the system of distributing examination materials to ensure uniformity in starting the examination the same time in all centres.

Mr. Ukah made the call on Monday, 17/08/2020), after he monitored the distribution of examination materials for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for Isoko North Local Government Area at the custodian center at the Divisional Police Headquarters at Ozoro.

He noted that the consequences of starting the examination at different times will be very grave in this era of mobile telephones that question papers can be snapped and sent to those who have not started their examination yet.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner expressed optimism that the distribution process will improve as the examination progresses so that all the candidates will begin the examination at the same time.

Mr. Ukah monitored the examination, which started today, at Aradhe Grammar School, Aradhe, Isoko North, St. Michel’s College, Oleh, Emore Grammar School, Oleh, Olomoro Comprehensive High School, Olomoro, all in Isoko South Local Government Area.

He also visited Afiesere Secondary School, Afiesere, Orogun Grammar School, Orogun, both in Ughelli North, Urhobo College, Effurun, and Army Day Secondary School, Effurun Barrack, both in Uvwie Local Government Area.