DELTA SPEAKER, OBOREVWORI, MEETS WITH OSUBI AIRSTRIP WORKERS, APPEALS FOR CALM

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has appealed to the Osubi Airstrip Workers to remain calm and peaceful and not to take laws into their hands.

All is not well with the Osubi Airstrip Workers.

The Speaker while addressing the Osubi Airstrip Workers at the Airstrip, expressed concern over the plight of the workers who are being owed by Shoreline Oil Services Ltd.

“As a member representing this Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, I feel your pains on a daily basis. It is very painful that this Airstrip we laboured for is not working as expected. I hold this Airstrip very dear to my heart. It is very painful that the issues affecting the Osubi Airstrip workers have not been addressed.

“But the peace that you have provided despite the challenges you are facing is commendable, please keep it up. I must also commend you for the respect you gave to me when I came here last Thursday to appeal to you to continue to carry out all your duties here and you people obeyed me and you have been working as expected. Thank you very much for the honour”, he said.

He added that; ” Those in Shoreline have not lived up to expectations and now they are on their way out. Keep the unity and the peace, do not fight. Follow your process peacefully. I am here again today to address you because you people have been very peaceful and so continue to allow peace to reign. Do not do it in a violent way and do not take laws into your hands”.

Responding, the Chairman of the Osubi Airstrip Workers Consultative Council, Comrade Enomate Kingsley, thanked the Speaker for his interest in their welfare.

He said that; “Your presence here today to address us has lifted our spirit, you have boosted our morale. We want to thank you for this meeting. We want to assure you that while waiting for the needful to be done by the management, we will not take laws into our hands, we will continue to be respecters of the laws.