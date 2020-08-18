Edo 2020: GOV WIKE URGES FG TO TAKE THREAT OF VIOLENCE SERIOUSLY, SAYS APC NOT READY FOR ELECTION

* Character to Determine Election Outcome

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the Federal Government to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State from perpetrating acts of violence.

Speaking on a Live Television Programme, on August 18, 2020, Governor Wike said the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu knows he is no match to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, who monitored the live programme disclosed that Governor Wike stated that the Edo APC is plotting violence that will lead to a constitutional crisis and suspension of the election.

“Who is in a position to cause violence. We have an advantage. We have a seating governor who has done well and will continue to do well. So why do we need to cause violence.

“They are so much desperate to take over power. Desperation can lead to violence. If you watch that video where Ize-yamu told those he called “lions and tigers” of Edo to move from unit to unit, you will understand the level of violence they are planning.

“PDP is restraining itself. We want free and fair electoral contest. But APC does not want the election because they know they will lose,” he said.

Governor Wike stated that character would determine who would be the next Governor of Edo State.

“No progressive Governor will support Ize-Iyamu because Adams oshiomhole has already killed him with all the things he had said against him before which have not been denied.

“That is why I say character is an issue in this election. No matter what they promise to do under the pretence of having a simple political agenda.

“The question to ask is, this man who says he will execute this, who is he? Is he the man I can believe?

“Oshiomhole has said people know him wherever he goes because he fought godfatherism. That is also why today, people want to continue to fight godfatherism.

“Edo people are saying that after joining him to fight godfatherism yesterday, they will not allow him to become another godfather.

“I have also seen Oshiomhole kneeling down before traditional rulers. Meanwhile, the APC candidate is not kneeling. Why is oshiomhole not prostrating?

“You see, he is using such pretence to get what he wants. He is so desperate that he is doing everything to secure his political future since he is no longer relevant at the national level.