Federal University of Technology, Asaba Establishment Bill: HOUSE OF REPS SLATES PUBLIC HEARING FOR THURSDAY, 20TH AUGUST

In furtherance of the efforts to pass the bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Technology, Asaba, Delta State, into Law, the House Committee on Tertiary Education and Services has concluded arrangement for a public hearing on the bill.

The bill is being sponsored by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Aminu Suleiman, the public hearing has been slated for Thursday, 20th August, 2020, at the Conference room 028 located at the Ground floor of the New Building Extension, House of Representatives, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The event which is billed to commence by 9am, will be declared open by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The committee had earlier invited critical and relevant stakeholders, including Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Tertiary Institutions, as well as the General Public, to attend the public hearing and has also called for the submission of Memorandum on the bill with the title: “A bill for an act to Provide for Establishment of Federal University of Technology, Asaba, Delta State and For The Promotion And Development of Technical Education in Nigeria And To Make Comprehensive Provisions for Its Due Management And Administration: And For Related Matters (HB.721) Sponsored By Hon. Godwin Ndudi Elumelu.”

According to the Statement, the submission of Memoranda should be in 35 hard copies and a soft copy in a flash drive and should be submitted in Room 317, 3rd Floor, White House, House of Representatives, National Assembly Complex, Abuja, on or before Monday 17th August, 2020.

Also listed to attend the Public hearing are; the Honourable Minister of Education, Honourable Minister of Justice, Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Executive Secretary Tertiary Education Tax Fund(TETFUND), Chairman Committee of Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities, President Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU), President Senior Staff Union of Universities(SSANU) and President Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Hon. Aminu Suleiman also in the Statement, stated that further inquiries on the public hearing should be directed to the Clerk of the Committee on Tertiary Education and Services, Mr. Abubakar Sale Muri on telephone number: 07087291965