GOV OKOWA APPOINTS GENERAL MANAGERS FOR DBS ASABA, DBS WARRI

PRESS RELEASE

GOVERNOR OKOWA APPOINTS GENERAL MANAGERS FOR DBS ASABA, DBS WARRI

The Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved the appointment of Mr Francis Whyte Osabohien as the new General Manager of Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS), Asaba.

The Governor has also approved the confirmation of the appointment of Mr Malcolm Nnamdi Oteri as the substantive General Manager of Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS), Warri.

The board of both parastatals have been directed to issue a letter of confirmation of appointment to Mr Malcolm Nnamdi Oteri and Mr Francis Whyte Osabohien in deference to governor’s approval.

Mr Malcolm Oteri shall assume duty as substantive General Manager with effect from September 1, 2020 while Mr Francis Osabohien will assume duty as General Manager, DBS Asaba on Saturday September 5, 2020.

Isaac Ogerugba

Senior Information Officer

Office of the Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Information