WASSCE: Ukah Scores Teachers, Students High On COVID-19 Protocols Compliance

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols by teachers and students involved in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Speaking after monitoring the examination in some schools across the three Senatorial Districts and seeing reports from the ministry’s workers doing the same in all the local government areas, Mr. Ukah scored the teachers and students high on compliance, adding that it was a thing of joy.

He advised school heads to ensure that the standard established during the examination is not lowered within the period of the examination and when JS 3 students resume next month, as well as when students in other classes resume at last.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner still expressed concern over the late arrival of examination materials during the period of the monitoring stressing that a time difference of 30 minutes or thereabout can be understandable, but for the delay of arrival of materials to drag to hours was not acceptable.

Mr. Ukah revealed that his ministry has tightened all loose ends ahead of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organised by the ministry scheduled to begin on September 21, 2020.

He assured that the examination will be one of the best to be conducted in the state and will be model for other states to emulate.

Some of the schools monitored by the Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, during the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination include Osubi Secondary School, Osubi, Oha Secondary School, Oha, both in Okpe Local Government, Erho Secondary School, Erho-Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government, and Obiaruku Gammar School, Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area.

The monitoring of the ongoing WAEC examinations and COVID-19 protocols compliance in schools across the state continues.