FAKE MONARCHS TO FACE PROSECUTION IN DELTA

Self imposed traditional rulers in Delta State will soon face the full wrath of the law as the State Council of Traditional Rules has suggested to the Delta state Government and security agencies to fashion out penalties for the infraction to check the menace for security reasons.

The Traditional Rulers fear that the actions of these self imposed kings have continued to constitute great threat to the peace and security of the communities in Delta State.

The call was contained in a five point communiqué issued by the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council at the end of a meeting in Asaba.

The Traditional Rulers condemned the activities of individuals who forcefully declare themselves as king in their communities without recourse to laid down proceedures and due process.

The Chairman of the Council Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor 11 who read the Communique urged Government and security agencies to investigate individuals who had declared themselves king and bring them to book and restore peace and order in such communities.

The Delta Monarchs also deliberated on the issue of rape in the society and called on operators of the justice system to jettison unnecessary technicalities and ensure diligent prosecution of victims to act as deterrent to others even as they urged Victims and their parents to speak up to enable security agencies investigate and deal decisively with culprits.

Earlier, the Delta State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Peter Mrakpor had briefed the Council members on efforts of Government to stem the rising cases of Rape and bring culprits to justice.

The Delta Monarchs also looked at the security situation in the State and enjoined Government to facilitate the early take off of community policing in the state and the Delta State Security Outfit code named ”Operation Delta Hawk” to deal decisively with security issues in the state.

The Monarchs appealed to the public to always avail the police and Security agencies useful information that could help in crime prevention and detection.

While appreciating the robust relationship between Government and Traditional Rulers in the state, the Royal Fathers pledged their unalloyed loyalty and support to the actualisation of the stronger Delta Agenda of the Okowa Administration even as they urged politicians and their supporters to put the interest of the state above selfish goals saying emphatically that ”Delta remains the only state owned by Deltans”.

The meeting was attended by members from across the three senatorial districts including the Ist Vice Chairman and Orodje of Okpe Orhue 1,and 2nd Vice Chairman and Pere of Akugbene Mien,S.P Luke Kalanama Vlll among others.