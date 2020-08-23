Delta PDP: OKOWA EULOGISES ONORIODE, OSUOZA AT 2020 PARTY CONGRESS

By Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe Esq.

Hard work is always a plus while laziness kills. Great and motivational leaders commend, encourage, appreciate and reward dedicated team members and stakeholders.

It was not surprising therefore, when the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State and incumbent Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, spent substantial part of his closing remarks at the Congress to specially recognise and poured encomium on two state Exco members, Chief Sunday Onoriode, State Organising Secretary, SoS and Dr Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza, State Publicity Secretary, SPS, of PDP.

Onoriode, according to the governor had remained committed and result oriented in all party activities and assigned responsibilities, especially for being loyal and trustworthy. He described him as a promising politician who over the years did the needful to enhance his integrity and tact in dealing with party leaders, major stakeholders and party faithfuls.

As State Organising Secretary, Onoriode has not been found wanting. He discharged and still discharging his duties and responsibilities without blemish, and helped tremendously in several ways to grow the party and ensure that party activities and programmes were organised to achieve desired results, the governor disclosed.

Gov Okowa, also gave kudos to the party’s Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza, for his doggedness, commitment and swift tackling of misinformation and political propaganda crafted by the major opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said Osuoza impressed him and the entire party leadership in the state, as a result of his unique communication construct and detailed facts deployed to expose the half truth, outright falsehood and misinformation at various times.

The governor noted that APC struggled severally to either unreasonably blackmail or unduly criticized the enviable programmes, policies, actions and inactions of government, without recourse to decency devoid of constructive criticisms.

Gov Okowa, commended the state party exco chaired by Barrister Kingsley Esiso, especially for the remarkable landslide victories clinched by the party during 2019 general elections in the state; and appealed to party faithfuls and the entire structure to partner and support the leadership to take the party to the next level, as we navigate into another electioneering era and transmission of political power in 2023.

The duo of SOS (Onpriode) and Agenda (Osuoza), as they are fondly called by party faithfuls and leaders, have indeed worked so hard with other exco members to ensure that PDP remained the only mega force in Delta politics.

Secretary to Delta State Government, Barrister Chiedu Ebie while corroborating Gov Okowa’s assertions, said Osuoza and Onoriode are indeed valuable exco members who would stop at nothing to achieve enviable results for the party, and urged them to keep the flag of the party flying at higher altitude by working creatively with the State Party Chairman, Esiso and the entire party structures in Delta State.

He expressed confidence in the new exco and prayed for greater and stronger PDP in the state.