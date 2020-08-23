Info Commissioner Congratulates New Rivers SWAN Chairman, Calls for New Dawn in Sports Reportage

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has congratulated the newly elected Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Mr Jim Opiki over his election.

A report by Soibi Max-Alalibo, SA on Media to the Hon Commissioner

Ministry of Information and Communications, disclosed that welcoming the new SWAN Chairman, Pastor Nsirim urged him to be forthright in his new assignment of piloting the affairs of sports writers in the State to the envy of his counterparts in other States of the country, noting that it’s one legacy he needs to be focused on.

“As I welcome you to the new assignment you voluntarily and rightly took upon yourself, let me also use the opportunity to remind you that when you find yourselves in leadership position as this, your focus should be service on to God.

“This is because, if you aim to satisfy people, you may end up not pleasing many. But if you focus on carrying out your duties to please God, you are more likely to end up pleasing and satisfying more people than you can imagine”, he said.

The Commissioner noted that like every other aspeçts of Journalism, sports reporting has also undergone various levels of development, especially in this digital era.

“Just as there is Developmental Journalism in general terms, there’s also Developmental Sports reporting, which requires sports writers to be development-oriented while reporting sports in the State and country at large.

“This means that as sports writers, the membership of SWAN are expected to know, for instance, that they are required to do everything within their powers to ensure that they support all Government’s policies and programmes on sports by giving it the required coverage.

“In the same way, if they feel something can be done better, they can also say so without rancour by drawing Government’s attention to such areas, and even propose solutions for Government to consider. That way, they would have contributed to the development of the the State and country, and, by the end of your tenure, you may have given sports writing a new Dawn in the State and country”, he said.

Nsirim further used the opportunity to state unequivocally that he is open to any programme of SWAN that can bring even the minutest form of development to the State, “which is what His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike stands for, and will do everything possible to achieve”.