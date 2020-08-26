WIKE RECONCILES MAJOR ACTORS IN 2013 RIVERS ASSEMBLY CRISIS

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has reconciled major actors in the July 9, 2013 Rivers State House of Assembly crisis.

They have all agreed to work together as members of one big family under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

They include, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, Michael Chindah, Evans Bipi and Kelechi Nworgu.

A statement by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, disclosed that the reconciliation which was brokered by Governor Wike took place at Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Wike said the event was a confirmation that the key actors in the crisis have formally reconciled.

“They are the people directly involved in the State House of Assembly crisis and this ceremony is to tell the world that they have reconciled.

“They are still members of the same family and they are happy with the reconciliation,” the Governor noted.

In his speech, Dr. Chidi Lloyd said the reconciliation was ordained by God and restated his earlier apology to Hon. Michael Chinda and his other colleagues over his role in the crisis at the State House of Assembly.

He described his action in 2013 as a mistake of the head and not of the heart and thanked the Governor for his benevolence which led to total reconciliation.

Responding, Hon. Michael Chindah thanked God for keeping them alive to witness the reconciliation.

He also lauded Governor Wike for his role in ensuring that he remained alive after the incident.

Hon. Chindah who observed that Dr. Lloyd misunderstood him on the day of the crisis, said he had already forgiven him since December, 2013.

He urged parliamentary leaders not to promote issues that would lead to crisis in their service to humanity.

Also speaking, Hon. Evans Bipi described Dr. Lloyd as a man with a large heart and thanked him for coming back to his roots.

On his part, Hon. Kelechi Nworgu said the reconciliation was his greatest achievement in the present administration.

He stated that he never regretted his action on the day of the incident as he stood for the freedom of the state.

Hon. Nworgu lauded Governor Wike for championing the reconciliation which he noted is for the good of the State.

The State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor described the reconciliation as a practical manifestation of forgiveness.

He lauded Governor Wike for always treading the path of a righteous ruler and thanked the various parties to the reconciliation for taking the bold step to forgive one another.

Also speaking, Chief Sergent Awuse commended Governor Wike for creating the enabling environment to end the crisis which would have consumed the entire State.