AfDB President: REPS MINORITY CAUCUS CONGRATULATES ADESINA ON RE-ELECTION

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Akinwumni Adesina, on his reelection as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB)

The lawmakers, in a statement by the Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, on Thursday 27th August, 2020, described Adesina’s reelection as well-deserved, given his commitment and track record of performance as the President of the AfDB.

“Indeed, as lawmakers, we are proud of Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, whose performance, leading to his reelection as the President of the AfDB, has again reinforced the global respect for our country as well as the recognition of Nigerians excelling in all walks of national and international engagements”, Elumelu stated.

The Minority Leader also noted that Dr. Adesina, who excelled as the minister of agriculture under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration had continued in the ideals and performance-driven standards of the PDP, leading to his success in the AfDB.

The lawmaker also commended his colleagues for the resolution earlier passed in support of Dr. Adesina’s re-election as well as governments of all African countries for having confidence in Dr. Adesina while urging the reelected AfDB President to redouble his efforts in leading the bank in the overall good of the continent.