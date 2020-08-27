BE STEADFAST, MACAULAY ENTREATS OKOWA, DELTANS ON STATE ANNIVERSARY

PRESS RELEASE

Be steadfast, Macaulay Entreats Okowa, Deltans on the State Anniversary

A former Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has felicitated the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Deltans on the 29th anniversary of the State creation.

In a goodwill message to mark the occasion, Macaulay said that the state and the people have every reason to celebrate given where it was coming from and the challenges that have to be surmounted.

He recalled for instance, that the current democratic dispensation which commenced in 1999 under the leadership of Chief James Ibori, berthed with grave and enormous internal security crisis.

He said that Governor Ibori rose up to the challenges and stabilized the polity along with other landmark projects that has made him a rallying point.

According to him, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan’s administration built on the foundation laid by the previous government and not only ensured peace and stability but also inaugurated milestone policies, programmes and infrastructural growth.

The former SSG noted that the current administration of Okowa maintained the streak of peace and unity of the State coupled with continuous harvest of democratic deliverables, steady infrastructure upgrade and unbroken leadership in sports and macro-economic development.

He prayed God to grant His Excellency, the current Governor, the wisdom and strength to successfully navigate the State out of the many challenges to continually keep the state peaceful, united and in upward movement.

He contended that the “growth and development of Delta State particularly from 1999 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attest to the fact that

democracy remains the best form of government to have been evolved by man.”

Macaulay therefore enjoined government and the people to be steadfast in working for the people and the support for government to ensure continual good governance in the state.

Stella L. Sanu

PRO (WUEDA)