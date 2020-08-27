GOV WIKE HARPS ON SPEEDY DISPENSATION OF JUSTICE, DONATES FOUR PRISONER TRANSPORT VEHICLES TO THE RIVERS STATE COMMAND OF NIGERIA CORRECTIONAL SERVICE

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says the lack of requisite infrastructure for the Nigeria Correctional Service can impede justice delivery.

A statement by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, disclosed that Governor Wike made the assertion during the presentation of four prisoner transport vehicles to the Nigeria Correctional Service at Government House, Port Harcourt, on August 27, 2020.

The Rivers State Governor noted that criminal trials are often delayed because there are no vehicles to convey inmates to court.

Governor Wike said his administration provided the support because it is committed to promote effective and speedy delivery of justice in the state.

“The courts, lawyers, judges, magistrates and the Nigeria Correctional Service all have their roles to play in the dispensation of justice.

“When people talk about decongesting the courts, they blame it only on the courts. But speedy dispensation of justice and trial of criminal cases can be delayed by the Correctional Service.

“When they cannot bring an accused person or inmate to court, cases will be adjourned.

“So, the government must play its role to make sure that facilities or infrastructure are provided to aid the dispensation of justice.

“That is why we are doing what we are doing to support quick dispensation of justice in this state. This will enable them to effectively perform their duty without excuses.

“This is part of our policy to partner agencies of the Federal Government in order to have the best for the people of Rivers State.

“We have supported all the security agencies including the paramilitary organisations. It is our duty that those who are serving here should render services to benefit the state,” he stated.

Responding, the out-going Comptroller of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Rivers State Command, Olumide Tuloye expressed gratitude to the governor for granting the request they made to him.

He noted that no state government in the country has provided the quality of vehicles they have received from the Rivers State Government.