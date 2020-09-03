Delta News, Education

Education: GOVT HAS NOT RELEASED NEW ACADEMIC CALENDAR FOR DELTA SCHOOLS, SAYS UKAH

Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has said that it has not released any new academic calendar for 2020/2021 session.

The Commissioner in the ministry, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in a statement in Asaba on Wednesday, 03/09/2020, advised parents and guardians to disregard the 2020/2021 academic calendar circulating in the social media purported to have emanated from the ministry.

Mr. Ukah disclosed that the ministry has not taken a decision on the 2020/2021 academic calendar, stressing that based on its programme on phased reopening of schools beginning with certificate classes, only JS 3 students are expected to resume school on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

According of the commissioner, the resumption is preparatory to the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organized by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education scheduled to begin on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Mr. Ukah wondered why mischief makers will sit down and concoct false information that could mislead unsuspecting parents and guardians, adding that once a final decision is taken on the matter, an official statement from the ministry will be made public.

