EMIR OF BAUCHI EXTOLS WIKE’S LEADERSHIP STYLE

The Emir of Bauchi State, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu says the pragmatic approach to governance adopted by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has endeared him to many Nigerians.

A statement by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, issued on September 6, 2020, disclosed that the Emir made the assertion when the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed led Governor Wike on courtesy visit to the Emir’s Palace.

Governor Wike was on one day visit to Bauchi state to flag-off the construction of two roads in the capital city of the State.

Alhaji Adamu noted the commitment with which Governor Wike has served the interest of his state and passionately improved the socio-economic welfare of the people.

“I have watched the unconscious cultivation of the bond of fraternity and friendship between Governor Nyesom Wike and Senator Bala Mohammed.

“The two of you are considered by many Nigerians as the perfect partners in progress. Indeed, you are working separately in your States and attracting the admiration of your citizens.

“Without fear of contradiction, Governor Wike has enjoyed the admiration of many because of his practical and pragmatic approach to life and politics. You have a heart that’s always willing to excel.

“I will also request you to appreciate Senator Bala Mohammed because in one year, we have seen a record of performance by the way he has changed the face of the State.

“As custodians of tradition and values, we are open to encouraging those in public office who are performing,” he said.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike appealed to the royal father to always find joy counselling the Governor and other political representatives to offer the best to the people.

He said they do not know it all and often, such advice can prevent grievous error if the responsibility is not pushed aside because of the fear that political colouration could be given to such gestures.

“I plead with you to call your son to yourself and correct him when it is needful. He will quickly retrace his steps with your fatherly advice. Don’t see him going wrong, and you say it’s not my business, I’m not a politician.

“When I was invited here, I accepted because I was coming to do something that will make life more meaningful, something that will bring development to the people of Bauchi state. That is the kind of things I associate with.

“Your Governor has shown that the interest of the people of Bauchi state is his interest. Let me tell you clearly, on behalf of the people of Rivers State and myself, we are happy to identify and associate ourselves with the Governor of Bauchi state.

“And I can tell you that by the grace of God, this relationship will continue to grow,” he stated.

On his part, the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed described Governor Wike as one of the best performing Governors in the country.

He said Governor Wike is a bridge builder who makes history with his style of governance and contributes tirelessly to the development of Nigeria.

“The Rivers State Governor is one of those persons who is making history, developing Nigeria and building bridges. He is one of the best performing governors. He is deepening stakeholding and I have learnt so much from him.

“I know him as a man who carries his people along. A very generous, highly principled and passionate person. He is somebody who believes in the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“He is called Mr. Projects because he opens new frontiers in which he uses projects and programmes to improve the quality of life of his people.

“He has respect for you and for the traditional institution. He is here because he cannot be in Bauchi and fail to pay his respect to you. Thereafter, he will be going to symbolically flag-off some projects that can improve movement, and ease the turn around time for doing businesses.

“I feel there is nobody more important, and more suitable to come and perform this symbolic programme other than Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike,” he stated.