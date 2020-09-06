GOV WIKE URGES POLITICIANS TO SERVE SOCIETY WELL; COMMENDS BAUCHI GOVERNOR FOR DEVELOPMENTAL STRIDES

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has noted with pleasure how the Bauchi State Government has defied COVID-19 pandemic to provide critical infrastructure for the people.

A statement by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, on September 6, 2020, disclosed that speaking at the symbolic flag-off of construction of two roads within Bauchi town, Governor Wike said the roads would attract development to that part of the State.

Governor Wike flagged-off a four kilometer Bauchi Township Road and a 2.6 kilometer road in Bununu town.

The Governor stated that Bauchi people are happier as they see optimal use of their mandate by a Governor who has not relented working for their general good.

“He has built roads in the three Senatorial Districts of Bauchi State. I watch him on Television flagging off more roads that will attract more development.

“He demolished his father’s house that he inherited because of a road project. That is what how to know somebody who has the good of his people at heart.

“This road will be used by everybody despite their political party affiliation. He is also a man who is not selfish.

” I implore all of you to continue to support your Governor. If he was not doing well, I will not come here,” he said.

Governor Wike commended the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed for improving the Internally Generated Revenue profile of the State.

“What’s important in life is that when the people have given you an opportunity to contribute and to serve them, utilise it well.

“Senator Bala Mohammed since 2019 when he was elected as Governor of Bauchi State, has not wasted the opportunity.

“He has continued to serve the people of Bauchi State well. In spite of COVID-19, he is still executing projects, and developing infrastructure without excuse.

“It has not been easy for him. The State does not have much internally generated revenue. But he has improved it from about 300 million naira to about 700 million naira a month. The feat is possible because of transparency and good governance, ” he stated.

The Rivers State Governor also noted the cordial relationship between elected political representatives in Bauchi State and their Governor.

“The Speaker of the State House of Assembly is not of PDP. The member of the House of Assembly that represents this constituency is also not of PDP. But because of the interest of everybody, they are all working together. That how it is supposed to be.

“For all those who felt that Senator Bala Mohammed has something to offer, they will know that he does not want to disappoint them, ” he added.