JS 3 STUDENTS IN DELTA STATE TO RESUME ACADEMIC ACTIVITIES TOMORROW, SEPT 8

Students in JS 3 in public secondary schools in Delta State are to resume academic activities tomorrow, September 8, 2020.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in a statement in Asaba yesterday, said the resumption is in line with the state government’s programme on phased reopening of schools beginning with certificate classes.

Mr. Ukah stated that the JS 3 students are to immediately begin revision lessons for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organized by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education scheduled to begin on Monday, September 21, 2020.

He advised School Principals to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols put in place during the earlier resumption of SS 3 students were maintained to avoid the spread of the dreaded disease among the students.

Mr. Ukah stressed that he and other officials from the ministry, in addition to those from the state Post Primary Education Board (PPEB), will monitor the resumption of the students.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner further revealed that the 5-member committee put in place in all the local government areas in the state to monitor compliance with COVID-19 protocols will also be going round to monitor the schools.

He cautioned students in other classes to stay away from their schools as the date for their resumption will be made public at the appropriate time.