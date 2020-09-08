Edo 2020: OSHIOMHOLE ACCUSED OF PLANNING TO KILL MRS. SHAIBU, DEP. GOVERNOR’S WIFE

Ahead of the September 19, 2020, Governorship election, Edo State is presently rocking with the weighty allegation that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former State Governor and sacked National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, may have perfected plans to kill the wife of Edo State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Maryann Philip-Shaibu.

A petition, written by Idemudia Ilueminosen, Esq, Solicitors to Mrs. Maryann Philip-Shaibu, titled “THREAT TO LIFE” and addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Nigerian Police Force, Edo State Police Command, Benin City, disclosed that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, allegedly threatened to deal with Mrs. Maryann Philip–Shaibu, on Sunday, 6th September, 2020, at Jattu in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, during the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign tour to the community.

According to the petition, Comrade Oshiomhole, after casting aspersions on the person of Mrs. Philip-Shaibu, sent several warnings that she stays clear of campaigning for her party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under which platform her husband, Hon. Philip Shaibu is contesting as a Deputy Governorship Candidate, alongside the standard bearer, the Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

The petition further stated that Comrade Adams Oshiomole did not only threaten to deal with Mrs. Philip-Shaibu, but he also declared that he has sent some thugs to monitor her movements in Etsako West, with a view to carrying out the threat of dealing with her and this had compelled the Edo State Deputy Governor’s wife, out for fear of being hurt or harmed by Comrade Adams Oshiomole and the assigned thugs, to discontinue her campaign, in support of her husband’s re-election bid.

Idemudia Ilueminosen, Esq, Solicitors to Mrs. Maryann Philip-Shaibu, are therefore passionately appealing to the Edo state Commissioner of police, through the petition, to use his good office “to investigate the incident with a view to bringing the said Comrade Adams Oshiomole and his cohorts to book to avert any unpleasant and unforeseen harm coming to our client especially as the Edo State gubernatorial election is by the corner; precisely on 19th of September, 2020.

“This is moreso that the lives of our Client and her family (by this threat) are at stake and the situation may degenerate into a full blown crisis if nothing urgent is done,” the petition concluded.

The full petition reads thus: