LABOUR UNIONS SUSPEND PLANNED PROTEST IN RIVERS, AS RSG, NLC REACH AGREEMENT

The Organized Labour has suspended the planned protest scheduled for Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Rivers State.

This is sequel to the agreement reached between the Rivers State Government and Labour at a meeting held at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday, September 7, 2020

A statement by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, disclosed that the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who read the agreement said the Parties agreed to sign the agreement on the implementation of the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustments.

Comrade Wabba announced that the State NLC secretariat that was sealed for the correction of structural defects, would be unsealed while Government continues with correction work, if any.

He stated that the State Government would immediately restore the remittance of check-off dues and pay all outstanding arrears to the respective Labour Unions.

According to him, Government would pay the salaries withheld from health workers due to the 2017 strike action.

The NLC President also said the Parties agreed to set up a Tripartite Committee to resolve the adjustment of pensions in line with the Constitution and payment of Pension and Gratuity.

Parties, he said, agreed to take steps to discontinue all on-going litigations in relation to hitherto disputed matters.

Comrade Wabba added that no worker would be victimised on account of his or her involvement in the industrial dispute with the State Government.

He commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his statesmanship that facilitated the resolution of the dispute.

Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government, Rufus Godwins, Head of Service, Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications and Dr. Ayebaesin Beredugo signed on behalf of Rivers State Government.

Emmanuel Ugboaja, Gen. Secretary, NLC, Musa Lawal, Secretary General, TUC, Mrs Beatrice Itubo, Chairman, NLC, Rivers State, Austin Jonah, Chairman, TUC, Rivers State, Chuku Emecheta, JPSNC, Rivers State and Obi Fortune, Secretary General, TUC, Rivers State signed on behalf of the Organized Labour.