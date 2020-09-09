DELTA INAUGURATES YOUTH PARLIAMENT

Delta State Government on Tuesday recorded another milestone in youth development with the inauguration of the First Assembly of the State Youth Parliament.

Speaking during the inauguration at the hallowed chambers of the State House of Assembly in Asaba, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa charged members to use the platform to gain greater level of self awareness, confidence and leadership capacity building.

The governor who was represented by his Senior Political Adviser, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, said the inauguration was in consonance with the United Nations Charter on Youths Development and in pursuant of the resolutions of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in 2005.

He stressed that as leaders of tomorrow, it was vital to invest in leadership capacity buidling for the youths.

He added that his administration was doing everything possible to give youths their pride of place through various skill acquisition and leadership programmes that will make them self-reliant.

“Youths are the voice of the society and as leaders of tomorrow, it is vital to invest in developing the leadership capabilies of our youths.

“I urge you to use the platform to gain greater level of self awareness, confidence, leadership capacity building and teamwork.

“Whilst the government continues in its efforts in youth development, through the various skill acquisition, mindset and value reorientation programmes which are geared towards developing the potentials of our youths and in alleviation of the two evils of poverty and crime, they should continue to promote peace and unity and shun all social vices that are inimical to the socio-economic development of the state.” Okowa stated.

Earlier, the parliamentarians elected Rt Hon Dr George Ohwoekevwo of Ughelli North Constitueny 1 and Hon Obuseh Gloria of Ika South Constituency as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

Ohwoekvwo’s emergence as speaker was unanimously adopted following his nomination by the member-elect representing Ika North East Constituency in the youth parliament, Mr Kingsley Bamah.

The speaker’s nomination was seconded by the member representing Warri South II Constituency in the parliament, Mr Oghenetejiri Eminokanju.

In same vein, the nomination of Obuseh as Deputy Speaker was unanimously adopted by the Parliament following a motion moved by the member representing Ukwuani constituency, Miss Vera Enubianozor, which was seconded by Mr Joshua Kprake, member representing Udu constituency.

Members inaugurated include Ikediashi Judith, Aniocha North; Okoh Israel; Aniocha South; Ekede Pere-Ere, Bomadi; Iteku Maxwell, Burutu 1; Bodonyefa Japhet, Burutu 2; Akporijesu Oghenefejiro, Ethiope East; Ukavwe Prince, Ethiope West; Bamah Chukwuyem, Ika North East; Ugoh Ajiroghene, Isoko North; Omoirri Anthonia, Isoko South 1; Ighokido Godspower, Isoko South 2; Ogbolu Princewill, Ndokwa East; Obi-Ojinka Chukwubueze, Ndokwa West; Ogbemre Elvis, Okpe.

Others include Utomi Amaka, Oshimili North; Okpunor Harvest, Oshimili South; Ohwofataro Eguono, Patani; Ogboru Ernest, Sapele; Kprake Joshua, Udu; Iwhuwhurhowor Roseline, Ughelli North 2; Bigila Sunday, Ughelli South; Enubianozor Vera, Ukwuani; Omorowa Omamuyovwi, Uvwie; Okenkporo Toju, Warri North; Diden Gbubemi, Warri South 1 and Eminokanju Maxwell, Warri South 2.

The inauguration which took place at the hallowed chambers of the State House of Assembly was witnessed by Members of the Delta State House of Assembly including Hon. Alfred Martins, House Committee Chairman on Youths and Sports/representing Warri North State Constituency also House Committee, Hon. Emmanuel Sinebe, Member representing Patani, Hon. Shedrack Rapu, Member representing Oshimili South, Hon. Okoh Festus, Member representing Ika South, Hon. Kenneth Ogba, Member representing Isoko South 1, Hon. Guwor Emomotimi, Member representing Warri South-West, Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata, Member representing Uvwie, and Hon. Emeka Nwaobi Member representing Aniocha North.

Also present are Members of the State Executive Council which include Hon. Micheal Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Charles Aniagwu, Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hon. Mrs. Flora Alanta, Commissioner for Women Affairs, and Hon. Mrs. Gbugbemi Ikolo, Commissioner Technical and Vocational Education.

In his acceptance speech, Ohwoekvwo commended Gov. Okowa for inaugurating the parliament and assured that the parliament would promote policies that would help to improve good governance in the state.