RIVERS GOVT SET TO REVAMP KESLEY HARRISON HOSPITAL; APPROVES N472,92.88MILLION FOR REHABILITATION OF ZOOLOGICAL GARDEN

*Also To Revitalise Dental and Maxilo-Facial Hospital

Rivers State Executive Council has approved the revamping of the Kelsey Harrison Hospital located in Port Harcourt Local Government Area.

This was part of the resolutions reached at its meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, disclosed in a statement that briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike said the Council also approved the revitalisation of the Dental and Maxilo-Facial Hospital .

Prof. Chike explained that with the approval, the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital(RSUTH) would get accreditation for internship for Dental Residency training by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

He also said Council approved the review of the Operational Agreement between the State Government and Ashes to Ashes Funeral Limited on the management of the mortuary at RSUTH.

The proposed agreement, he said, will provide an opportunity for RSUTH to train Pathologists and Morticians for the State.

Prof. Chike said an implementation committee has also been set up for the actualisation of the approvals.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for

Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Tonye Oniyide said the Council approved the sum of 472, 92,88 million naira for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Zoological Garden.

Mrs Oniyide explained that the approved sum would be used to renovate the administrative block, museum, staff quarters, snack kiosk and the general conveniences.

Also to be rehabilitated is the retaining walls, gate house, outside perimeter wire mesh and remodeling of the front gate of the premises.

Mrs Oniyide said the rehabilitation when completed, would boost tourism development in the State.