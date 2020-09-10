Delta North PDP: UKAH, TILIJE, OTHERS RE-AFFIRM COMMITMENT TO STRENGTHEN PARTY, CALL FOR SYNERGY AMONG PARTY FAITHFUL

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has called for more synergy among stakeholders and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) faithful in Delta North Senatorial District in order to strengthen the existing peace, unity and love in the party.

Ukah, who made the call during an enlarged meeting attended by the political leaders from Delta North Senatorial District, held at the party Secretariat, Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area on Tuesday, identified love and unity as veritable elements that could enhance the growth and development of the party.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner reiterated that the only key aspiration of every political appointee of the Okowa- led administration and the entire party faithful was to ensure that the state government continued to leave behind endearing legacies for the overall well-being of Deltans and residents of the state.

In his remarks, Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Sir Fidelis Tilije, stressed the need for all hands to be on deck and work together for the common good of the party at all times as well as for the Okowa-led administration, adding that Delta North PDP would continue to be strengthened so as to consolidate on it’s dominance in the state.

Sir Tilije noted that the Okowa administration has touched several lives in the state since it’s inception in 2015 through multiplicity of people oriented policies and programmes.

Earlier, the Delta North Chairman of the party, Chief Moses Iduh, urged party faithful to always consult their leaders on any issues that would engender the spirit of oneness aimed at consolidating the enviable position of the party in the state.

Chief Iduh advised the party faithful to always continue to show respect for their leaders, including their various national and state lawmakers Commissioners, Local Government Chairmen and other political appointees from their areas.

The Delta North PDP Chairman said that everybody in the party must contribute his or her quota towards building and repositioning the party for more electioneering victories especially now that the Local Government Council election was drawing nearer and stressed the need for the various Executive Council members in the local government areas to work harmoniously with their council Chairmen.