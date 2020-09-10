Delta Schools Resumption: UKAH RE-ECHOES NEED FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS TO OBSERVE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has again emphasized the need for students and reachers to always put on their face masks and observe all necessary COVID-19 protocols.

Mr. Ukah, who stated this on Tuesday while monitoring the resumption of JSS 3 students in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area, said that the call had become necessary in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

He told the Principals to maintain the standard set when SS 3 students resumed earlier and throughout the period of their Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination that made the spread of the decease impossible during the duration of the examination.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner frowned at the attitude of some Principals who did not distribute the facemasks provided by the state government to the students at the gate of the schools as instructed.

He said that the sitting arrangement in their various classes must be such that at least one metre distancing is maintained by the students.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner advised teachers to occupy the children at all times with revision classes as their examination was fast approaching.

Schools visited by the Commissioner included Government Model Secondary School, Osadenis Mixed Secondary School and Isioma Onyeobi College, all in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area.

The resumption test for JSS 3 students will hold today, while the monitoring of resumption continues.