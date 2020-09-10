ELUMELU TO TRAIN, EQUIP WOMEN, YOUTHS ON RICE, CASSAVA PRODUCTION

A five-day capacity training programme in rice and cassava production for women and youths from Aniocha Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State, has been slated to commence tomorrow Friday 11th September, 2020.

Over 200 youth and Women, drawn from the four local government areas of the Federal Constituency, are to benefit from the programme that is being put together by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Honourable Ndudi Elumelu, in collaboration with Pure Diamond Consult Limited and Kenvic Moore Biz Ventures Nig. Limited.

The venue for the training programme is the Conference Hall of the Civil Service Club, located along Mariam Babangida Road, Asaba, Delta State, beginning by 10am each day

Starter packs will be presented to the beneficiaries at the end of the five-day programme, which is geared towards empowering them with a view to starting their own rice and cassava farms within the four local government areas which are; Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili North and Oshimili South.