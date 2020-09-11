DELTA RESTORES NEW MINIMUN WAGE TO WORKERS

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Deltans will recall that following the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the National economy and the consequent sharp drop in revenues accruing to all tiers of government, the State Government, after due consultations with the Organized Labour, carried out a downward review of the salaries of its workforce comprising political appointees and officers on Salary Grade Level 07 and above. The downward review which took effect from July 2020 was intended to last until December, 2020.

2. However, due to the effects of the recent upward review of pump price of petroleum products and electricity tariffs, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State has directed the immediate restoration of salaries of the affected categories of workers and appointees.

3. The State Government commends the understanding exhibited by the Organized Labour and the affected personnel. As we await the full reflation of the country’s economy, Deltans and other residents are implored to continue to lend support to Government’s efforts at confronting the current economic challenge.

4. The Honourable Commissioner of Finance and the Accountant General have already been directed to ensure immediate implementation of this directive.

Chiedu Ebie

Secretary to the State Government