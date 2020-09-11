UKAH UNDERSCORES CULTURE, TRADITIONS AS KEY ASPECTS OF HISTORICAL BACKGROUND OF ANY SOCIETY

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education and the Atakakpor Enyi 1 of Okpanam Kingdom, Chief Patrick Ukah, has described culture and traditions as critical aspect of the historical background of any society.

Chief Ukah, who stated this in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, on Thursday, September 10th, during the new yam festival celebration by the traditional ruler of the community, His Royal Majesty , Chief (Dr.) Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, the Ugoani of Okpanam Kingdom, said that the traditions and cultural heritage of the community promotes peace and unity in the community.

The Atakakpor Enyi 1 of Okpanam Kingdom commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his administration’s impacts in the community.

He further thanked top government functionaries including the State Commissioner for Finance, Sir Fidelis Tilije, traditional rulers and other stakeholders for making out time to identify with the people of Okpanam , himself and their monarch in particular on the occasion of the new yam festival celebration.

Also speaking, Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Sir Fidelis Tilije, lauded Okpanam community for their peaceful dispositions at all times and for it’s accommodating spirit.

Sir Tilije, who congratulated the traditional ruler, the people of Okpanam and his colleague and friend in the State Executive Council, Chief Patrick Ukah, on their successful new yam festival, noted that the growth and development of the community was paramount to the Okowa-led administration considering the fact that Okpanam is part of the state capital territory.

In their separate remarks, the Odogwu of Okpanam, Chief Peter Dunkwu, the Oza-Okita of Okpanam, Chief (Dr.) Stephen Okonta, and Lady Angela Ebigwei, applauded Chief Ukah for his inspiring role in the development of the community.

Chief Dunkwu, who particularly said that the community had over the years transited peacefully from Diokpa-Isi to that of the Ugoaniship, maintained that the new yam festival had been existing in the community for decades just as he stated that the people of the community were lucky that their monarch served as the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council in Oshimili North Local Government Area and for producing a two-time Commissioner under the tenure of Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa in the person of Chief Patrick Ukah.

In his remarks, the Ugoani of Okpanam Kingdom, HRM, Chief (Dr.) Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, who described Chief Ukah as a good ambassador of the community, appreciated the Governor for the various developmental projects in the community especially the construction of Asaba/Okpanam road, the establishment of Oruchi Secondary School, Okpanam, and the upgrading of the facilities such as school furniture in Okpanam High School, as well as other numerous developmental projects.

He prayed to God to provide the resources for Governor Okowa to fulfil his promise of constructing the Ibusa/Okpanam/Akwukwu-Igbo road being the only road that links the entire local government.