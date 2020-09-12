OBOREVWORI SALUTES BASHORUN ASKIA OGIEH ON HIS BIRTHDAY

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission ( DESOPADEC ), Bashorun Askia Ogieh on his birthday today.

In a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the Speaker extolled the leadership virtues of Bashorun Askia Ogieh.

Describing him as an astute administrator and dependable ally, the Speaker prayed God Almighty to guide, protect and grant him more fruitful years ahead.

According to the Statement; “I join millions of well wishers in the celebration of an outstanding manager and administrator, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, on his birthday anniversary today”.

“You have endeared yourself to our people the more since you started piloting the affairs of DESOPADEC as Managing Director with the harvest of projects embarked upon by the Commission. You have really distinguished yourself and I am very proud of you”, the Speaker said.

He added that; “Your political journey of decades has earned you accolades. There is a lot of beauty in your story as you add another year. Your mastery of complex and competing issues with total devotion to facts and history are well documented. As you add another year today, I wish you many more fruitful years ahead with sound health and God’s guidance”.