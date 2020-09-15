Edo 2020: WE ARE SURE OF VICTORY, OBASEKI ASSURES; PROMISES TO END GODFATHERISM, AS PDP ROUNDS OFF CAMPAIGN

*** Vote, Stay, Protect Your Mandate, Obi, Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Others Urge Edo Electorate

The Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, declared that with the support of Edo people and endorsements by over 100 groups in the state, he is certain of victory in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

The governor who gave the assurance at the final reelection campaign rally in Benin City, urged eligible voters in the state to come out en masse to vote the PDP to enable him consolidate on the achievements recorded in his first term and put an end to godfatherism in the state.

Present at the rally were former Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi; Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Chairman, South-south Governors’ Forum and Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; Governors Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Ben Ayade, Duoye Diri, Victor Ikpeazu, Udom Emmanuel of Rivers, Oyo, Cross-Rivers, Bayelsa, Abia, Akwa Ibom states respectively, among other dignitaries.

According to Obaseki, “I don’t have anything to say to you my Edo people but to thank you; you have been wonderful especially as we went through the 192 wards to seek your support for reelection.

“We will win this election because so far over 100 groups have endorsed me for the race. With groups like the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Trade Union Congress (TUC) Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and other groups in the state behind me, tell me how we will lose the election?”

Obaseki continued: “Democracy is not a government of godfathers but a government of the people, by the people and for the people. In Edo we have been fighting godfatherism and by Saturday we will put an end to it, and after that go to Lagos.