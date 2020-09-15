Edo 2020: WIKE, OKOWA, EMMANUEL, TAMBUWAL, MAKINDE, OTHER PDP LEADERS GATHER IN BENIN FOR OBASEKI



Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike; Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal; Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, among others are currently in Benin, Edo State capital campaigning for Governor Godwin Obaseki.



The leaders gathered at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City for the party’s mega rally ahead of Edo State gubernatorial election.



Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, who is also Chairman of PDP South/ South Governors Forum, urged Edo people to re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki in Saturday’s Governorship election, saying it is in their best interest to do so.



He said that he and other governors of PDP were in support of Obaseki’s re-election because of his sterling performance in the past four years.



According to Okowa, if Obaseki did so much in his first term in office, in spite of all the challenges he encountered, it will be in the interest of Edo people to ensure that he is re-elected for a second term to enable him to execute more development projects in the state.



He commended Obaseki and PDP in Edo for the Ward-to-Ward campaign for the Saturday poll, describing it as unprecedented.



He urged the electorate to be vigilant and ensure that their ballots would count, adding that they should not be afraid.



The Delta governor assured the people that he and all his colleagues in the South-South would be on ground on Saturday to ensure victory for the party.



“Let me commend Governor Obaseki and the Edo PDP for their campaign which they went round all the Wards in the state.



“This is unprecedented and very commendable because it is the first of its kind for any governor to campaign from Ward to Ward.

“Obaseki is one governor we are very proud of in the Governor’s Forum because of his high knowledge in economic development and good governance.



“He has done very well in this first term in spite of all the challenges he encountered in his former party and it is my firm belief that re-electing him for a second term is in the best interest of Edo people,” he said.



In his address, National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, called on Edo people to punish the All Progressives Congress (APC); by voting Obaseki for a second term, pointing out that Edo was not Lagos where one man was in total control.



On his part, Governor Nyesom Wike, Rivers Governor and Chairman PDP National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election, called on the people of Edo to turn out en masse to vote and protect their votes.



“We have already won the election but we will not go and sleep until INEC announces Governor Godwin Obaseki as Governor of Edo State. We are happy that INEC has assured us that the election will be free and fair. We are also happy that the Inspector General of Police has assured that there will be adequate security. But we must do our part by making sure we come out to vote enmasse and defend our votes until we hear that INEC has announced Governor Godwin Obaseki as the Governor of Edo State.



“Every man, every woman, every boy, every girl come out with your Jeans. No be skirt o. Wear you Jeans, come out and vote, follow the vote bumper to bumper until you hear that Governor Godwin Obaseki has been announced as winner of the election,” Governor Wike charged the crowd.



National Vice-Chairman of PDP in South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, said that the party was in good stead to win the Saturday polls as the people had resolved to vote and protect their votes.



He said that PDP’s main rival in the election relied on “Federal Might” to rig the polls, but that PDP in Edo was relying on God’s power and the people’s support to win.



The party’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi who was also at the event urged the electorate to troop out and vote Obaseki on September 19, the date of the election.



Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman in his speech said victory is assured for Obaseki considering the number of bigwigs who have thrown their weight behind him.



Spokesperson of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan at the rally appreciated supporters for massively supporting Obaseki.



Earlier, Chairman of PDP in Edo, Mr Tony Aziegbeni, had in his welcome address urged the people to stand firm during the polls assuring that the party was behind them to ensure victory for Governor Obaseki.



The rally was attended by Governors of PDP-controlled states led by Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, and they include Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Okowa, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Prof. Ben Ayade of Cross River, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom.



Other leaders at the event included former Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha and Chief Raymond Dopkepsi, amongst others.