Coronavirus: DELTA INTENSIFIES MEASURES TO SAFEGUARD LIVES OF PRIMARY SCHOOL PUPILS, DISTRIBUTES COVID-19 PREVENTIVE ITEMS DELTA STATE

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has assured that all necessary measures in line with the COVID-19 protocols geared towards safeguarding the lives of primary six pupils ahead of the forthcoming Cognitive Placement Examination have been put in place.

Mr. Ukah, who gave the assurance on Tuesday, 15/09/2020, while addressing journalists shortly after supervising the distribution of hand sanitizers, hand towels, infrared termometers, liguid soup and face masks, among others, for 1,126 public primary schools in the state.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner stated that the resumption of the primary 6 pupils in the exit class was the third phase of the reopening of schools after the lockdown since March following the earlier resumption of SS 3 and JS 3 students.

While stating that monitoring and surveillance activities would be intensified as a result of the difficulty associated with managing primary school pupils, Mr. Ukah maintained that their forthcoming Cognitive Placement Examination would hold on September 26, 2020.

He said that in Delta State, no student contacted coronavirus during the just finished Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and expressed optimism that the pupils in the primary school arm would not also contact the disease.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ukah on Wednesday, 16/09/2020, monitored the resumption of primary 6 pupils in the state. He told School Heads and teachers to ensure that the pupils adhere to the COVID-19 protocols outlined to protect them against contacting the decease. Among the schools visited were Uzoigwe Primary School, Royal Mira All Saints International School, Zappa Primary School, Ogbe-Afor Primary School and Abu-Ator Primary School, all in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area.

Others were Mgbala Model Primary School and Umegbali Primary School, both in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area.

In another development, Mr. Ukah represented by his Special Assistant, Mr. Felix Ideh, monitored the resumption in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area . The Commissioner advised the teachers and pupils to always adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols, adding that they should put on their face masks at all times.

Schools visited included Ugwu-Atakpo Primary School, Akwe Primary School, Omu Boys Primary School and Anioshe Primary School, all in Ibusa. Other officials of the ministry and those of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) also monitored the resumption across the state.

The monitoring exercise continues.