Education: UKAH PLEDGES MINISTRY’S SYNERGY WITH SCOUT COUNCIL, TO ENHANCE MORAL BEHAVIOUR, DISCIPLINE AMONG DELTA STUDENTS

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has pledged his Ministry’s partnership with the State Scout Council towards promoting good behaviour and moral discipline among students in schools in the state.

Ukah, who stated this in his office in Asaba when the Caretaker Committee, Delta State Scout Council led by it’s chairman, Comrade Mike Okeme, paid him a courtesy call, said that extra-curricular activities such as Man’ O War and Scout movement, among others, would help to build not only the academic but moral and physical well-being of the children at all times.

While saying that the Ministry under his watch had made it mandatory that every student must be involved in minimum of two and maximum of three extra curricular groups, Mr. Ukah said that participating in such activities was one of the measures to tackle idleness and social vices among children.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner urged the Scout Council in the state to come up with a plan on how the body would partner with schools in the state.

Earlier, Comrade Okeme said that they were in his office to intimate him of the activities of the Scout movement in the state and to fashion out ways the State Scout Council could collaborate with the Ministry to improve on the behaviour of the students.

Comrade Okeme, who is the Special Adviser to Delta State Governor on SERVICOM and Labour Matters, said that the objective of the body was to fight against all forms of vices in both secondary and primary schools , adding that they would strive to inculcate moral discipline among students.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman appealed to the Commissioner to put mechanism in place to ensure that teachers were available for their planned training and commended Mr. Ukah for his inspiring contributions in building the younger generation, just as he disclosed that the committee’s six months assignment was to articulate proper scout structures in the state.